FEMA to conduct emergency test alert
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You might receive an emergency alert on your tv, radio, or phone Wednesday.
FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission are testing its emergency alert system at 2:20 p.m.
Officials say a message will be sent to your phone only if you’ve subscribed to receive text messages. it will state that it is a test alert and no further action will be needed.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.