FEMA to conduct emergency test alert

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You might receive an emergency alert on your tv, radio, or phone Wednesday.

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission are testing its emergency alert system at 2:20 p.m.

We'll be conducting a national test in coordination with The Federal Communications Commission of the Emergency Alert... Posted by FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday, August 9, 2021

Officials say a message will be sent to your phone only if you’ve subscribed to receive text messages. it will state that it is a test alert and no further action will be needed.

