FEMA to conduct emergency test alert

FEMA TEST ALERT
FEMA TEST ALERT
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You might receive an emergency alert on your tv, radio, or phone Wednesday.

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission are testing its emergency alert system at 2:20 p.m.

We'll be conducting a national test in coordination with The Federal Communications Commission of the Emergency Alert...

Posted by FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday, August 9, 2021

Officials say a message will be sent to your phone only if you’ve subscribed to receive text messages. it will state that it is a test alert and no further action will be needed.

