FDA approval of vaccine may enforce mandates shortly after

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many experts say vaccine mandates in certain businesses may follow FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently only allowed for emergency use in the U.S. but that could soon change.

Places like Sup Dogs say they don’t have a vaccine mandate or plan on it right now but they still have their own precautions.

In order to be employed at Sup Dogs, you must be vaccinated or masked if they are on the job.

“Close to 90% of staff has been fully vaccinated. Look it’s just all about wanting staff to remain healthy, wanting customers to feel safe coming in,” said Bret Oliverio, Sup Dogs Owner.

It’s the restaurants latest move, with the delta variant still rampant across the nation.

Sup Dogs general manager, Marilyn Reichstein said, “I like it, if you’re not vaccinated you just have to wear a mask which kind of makes me feel comfortable.”

Though, they have an incentive if you get the vaccine. $100 on your paycheck and $150 gift card for employees.

FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine is potentially weeks away which could change the minds of individuals who are holding back.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce said they have not heard of any businesses who have put a vaccine mandate in place.

