Advertisement

ECU football goes full pads for first time this fall, offense and defense show strengths

Players debate early red zone touchdown
ECU Football holds first practice of the fall season.
ECU Football holds first practice of the fall season.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college football season reached week two at ECU. The Pirates held their first full pads practice this morning in Greenville.

The Pirates got after it in the hot heat and humidity. Many have been waiting for the chance to hit something even if it is the same color jersey.

They opened with a red zone drill and the offense saw running back Rahjai Harris score.

The defense was solid from there and there was still some debate after practice.

“They gonna argue, they gonna argue but you know that,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “You stop me, you cant stop Ke, if you stop Ke, you can’t stop me. So.”

“It wasn’t the first play, it was the 2nd play,” says ECU linebacker and defensive lineman Xavier Smith, “I still don’t think he scored on the 2nd play. But, I will let the offense have their little bit of fun. But, I think defensively we were running to the ball, hitting, definitely a big stepping stone from last year.”

They have their first scrimmage coming up on Saturday. Harris and fellow running back Keaton Mitchell will be the Pirates one, two punch this year. They decided they will be known as Icy and K3.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County road closed after dump truck flips over
Map showing line of sight of Wallops Island rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday night.
Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch tonight
Police are looking for two men who robbed the store Thursday night.
Surveillance photos released in Greenville robbery
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
State reports +11,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, hospitalizations continue multi-week climb

Latest News

Eastern Plains 2A coaches gather for media day, pick Washington to win the conference
Sports Spotlight: John Paul II’s Koesters builds up, becomes force on both sides of the ball
Sports Spotlight: John Paul II’s Koesters builds up, becomes force on both sides of the ball
Sports Spotlight: John Paul II’s Koesters builds up, becomes force on both sides of the ball
WITN Sports Spotlight - Joey Koesters
Big East coaches pick New Bern, Rose to finish at top of football conference