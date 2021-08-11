ECU football goes full pads for first time this fall, offense and defense show strengths

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college football season reached week two at ECU. The Pirates held their first full pads practice this morning in Greenville.

The Pirates got after it in the hot heat and humidity. Many have been waiting for the chance to hit something even if it is the same color jersey.

They opened with a red zone drill and the offense saw running back Rahjai Harris score.

The defense was solid from there and there was still some debate after practice.

“They gonna argue, they gonna argue but you know that,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “You stop me, you cant stop Ke, if you stop Ke, you can’t stop me. So.”

“It wasn’t the first play, it was the 2nd play,” says ECU linebacker and defensive lineman Xavier Smith, “I still don’t think he scored on the 2nd play. But, I will let the offense have their little bit of fun. But, I think defensively we were running to the ball, hitting, definitely a big stepping stone from last year.”

They have their first scrimmage coming up on Saturday. Harris and fellow running back Keaton Mitchell will be the Pirates one, two punch this year. They decided they will be known as Icy and K3.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.