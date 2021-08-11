Eastern Plains 2A coaches gather for media day, pick Washington to win the conference

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football coaches from Eastern Plains 2A gathered Tuesday at Farmville Central to meet the media and pick their favorites. Washington is picked to win the conference this year. Both Southwest Edgecombe and West Craven picked to finish 2nd. We spoke with some of the favorites about the recognition and added pressure.

“Top to bottom I think it’s going to be very competitive. I think it will be the 2nd best, or best, 2A conference east of 95,” says Washington head coach Perry Owens, “That’s saying a lot because of other leagues with powerhouses in it. But to put three of us in the same league, who are probably going to be top 25, that’s a big deal.”

“First year in this new league. Some really good traditional football powerhouses and programs in it,” says West Craven head coach Mike Twichell, “Excited to get in here against some really good coaches and get this conference going.”

EASTERN PLAIN CONFERENCE COACHES POLL

1. WASHINGTON 36

2. SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE 28

3. WEST CRAVEN 28

4. AYDEN-GRIFTON 17

5. GREENE CENTRAL 16

6. NORTH PITT 15

7. FARMVILLE CENTRAL 7

