Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pamlico County

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis confirms that there was a deputy-involved shooting on Kennels Beach Road in Arapahoe around midnight Tuesday.

The SBI and District Attorney’s office have been called in to investigate.

No other details have been provided, but WITN is working to figure out what led to the shooting and who was involved.

