U.S. Coast Guard releases study working to increase underrepresented minorities in its ranks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has finished a study aiming to create and retain a more inclusive workforce.

The “Holistic Study and Analysis for Recruiting and Retention of Underrepresented Minorities” was launched with researchers at RAND’s Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center.

RAND’s report, “Improving the Representation of Women and Racial/Ethnic Minorities Among United States Coast Guard Active-Duty Members,” looked at the policies, programs, and practices that create potential barriers in attracting and retaining underrepresented minorities into the Coast Guard.

Key Findings:

Accessions: Mixed performance against population benchmarks highlights the importance of eligibility requirements and outreach practices on the Coast Guard’s ability to tap into diverse talent pools.

Career development: There are inconsistent trends in career development indicators for enduring improvement. Survey and focus group findings highlighted concerns about the assignment process, particularly for women and black enlisted personnel.

Advancement and promotion: According to available data, processes appear to treat personnel fairly, but career histories cause disparities. Survey findings show that, across all demographic groups, the majority of personnel understand the advancement or promotion process, but fewer view it as fair.

Retention: Women and members of racial and ethnic minority groups have lower retention than their majority counterparts across the career life cycle. Focus group and survey findings highlight the importance of leadership as a key retention factor for all groups. These findings are also consistent with the study of retaining women in the Coast Guard previously conducted by Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center researchers.

Climate: Survey and focus group findings highlight a lack of trust in leaders at all levels about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues and about implementation of processes designed to protect against discrimination.

Recommendations:

Implement data-enabled outreach and recruiting policies and practices.

Deliberately develop personnel throughout their careers so URM personnel are competitive.

Improve perceptions of how development opportunities are distributed.

Expand mentoring for URM personnel.

Transform the assignment process to address fairness and transparency concerns.

Ensure that current policies adequately address concerns about racism in local communities.

Improve transparency and accountability in advancement and promotion processes.

Expand opportunities for comprehensive leadership development training.

Mitigate causes of involuntary separations for URM enlisted personnel.

Review EO complaint process to improve trust and personnel perceptions.

Foster an inclusive culture for all members to build trust in leaders’ commitment to addressing DEI issues and bring about lasting improvements in representation of women and members of racial and ethnic minority groups among Coast Guard personnel.

Establish and resource an office of DEI.

To conduct consistent barrier analysis, establish and maintain a data-enabled talent management system.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.