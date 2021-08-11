Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gun permits
North Carolina Senate reviews bill that would end sheriffs gun permits
Police are looking for two men who robbed the store Thursday night.
Surveillance photos released in Greenville robbery
Map showing line of sight of Wallops Island rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday night.
Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch Tuesday night
Madison Gibson
Runaway Beaufort County teen found in Pitt County
Fred is moving over the Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
COVID-19 death toll 7 among Fla. church members; pastor blames vaccine misinformation
Student loan payment pause extended
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill