2 more North Carolina counties initiate face mask mandates

Mask mandate
Mask mandate(WMTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Two more county governments in North Carolina have announced face covering requirements in indoor spaces, citing the recent stark increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Guilford County and Orange County governments announced countywide indoor face mask mandates starting later this week for everyone, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Asheville also initiated a face mask requirement in its government buildings only starting Wednesday. The orders come as state health officials said North Carolina reported the largest single-day jump in intensive care unit admissions at hospitals since the pandemic began.

The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized neared 2,200 on Monday.

