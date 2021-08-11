2 more North Carolina counties initiate face mask mandates

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Two more county governments in North Carolina have announced face covering requirements in indoor spaces, citing the recent stark increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Guilford County and Orange County governments announced countywide indoor face mask mandates starting later this week for everyone, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Asheville also initiated a face mask requirement in its government buildings only starting Wednesday. The orders come as state health officials said North Carolina reported the largest single-day jump in intensive care unit admissions at hospitals since the pandemic began.

The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized neared 2,200 on Monday.

