Advertisement

Woman facing drug charges in two counties

Juanita Locklear
Juanita Locklear(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail after deputies charged her with multiple drug offenses in two counties.

Juanita Locklear was charged in Onslow County with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of selling cocaine, three counts of delivering cocaine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

The 43-year-old was arrested on Friday.

Onslow County deputies say their investigation revealed Locklear was selling cocaine out of her home on Dawson Cabin Road.

The woman was also charged at the same time by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on several distribution of methamphetamine charges.

She was jailed on a $175,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County road closed after dump truck flips over
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
State reports +11,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, hospitalizations continue multi-week climb
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Rocky Mount crash
Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy; Tracking Potential Cyclone #6
Map showing line of sight of Wallops Island rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday night.
Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch tonight
Atlantic Beach National Night Out happening tonight
Madison Gibson
Deputies searching for runaway Beaufort County teen