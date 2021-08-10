Woman facing drug charges in two counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail after deputies charged her with multiple drug offenses in two counties.

Juanita Locklear was charged in Onslow County with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of selling cocaine, three counts of delivering cocaine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

The 43-year-old was arrested on Friday.

Onslow County deputies say their investigation revealed Locklear was selling cocaine out of her home on Dawson Cabin Road.

The woman was also charged at the same time by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on several distribution of methamphetamine charges.

She was jailed on a $175,000 bond.

