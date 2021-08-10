Advertisement

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of platform rules, it said.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

