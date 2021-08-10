Tropical System expected to become Fred

Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 is moving through the northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday morning with winds of 35 mph. The storm is expected to slowly strengthen into a tropical storm late Tuesday or Wednesday. The next name on the list is Fred.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center tracks the system towards the Florida Keys and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early in the weekend.

Although the current track keeps the storm off the east coast of the U.S., the storm will have to be watched closely for possible track shifts over the coming days.

The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred (Jim Howard)

National Hurricane Center Forecast Track (Jim Howard)

