Tropical Storm Fred forms in Atlantic

The system is moving to the WNW over the northeastern Caribbean Sea.
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 10, 2021
Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 is now Tropical Storm Fred.

The system was upgraded overnight as it moves south of Puerto Rico.

As of Wednesday morning, Fred was moving to the WNW at 16 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is expected to track towards the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

It is too early to tell if this system will have any direct impacts on the weather of Eastern North Carolina.

Fred is tracking just south of Puerto Rico
Fred is tracking just south of Puerto Rico(Jim Howard)
Fred is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend
Fred is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend(Jim Howard)

