Surveillance photos released in Greenville robbery

Police are looking for two men who robbed the store Thursday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened last Thursday.

As WITN reported last week, the My Stop Convenience Store at the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road was held up at gunpoint around 11:25 p.m.

No customers were inside the store at the time, and police said there were no injuries.

Officers say the two got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen heading south on Hooker Road.

The robbery happened August 5th.
Anyone with information on the robbers should call police at 252-329-4277 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

