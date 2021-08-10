Advertisement

Retired Marines react to vaccine mandate for Military

Military could be required to have mandatory vaccination.(WITN News)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Starting next month military members will be required to roll up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some retired marines like Sergeant Major, Joseph Houle said the shot decision should not be up to the government to make, “I think it ought to be everybody’s individual decision to get the shot.”

While everyone has their own opinion, in the near future members will no longer have a choice. “One of the things you do when you join the military is you obey orders,” said retired Marine Colonel, Wayne Morris.

“When you sign that dotted line, you sign that blank check to support and defend the constitution of the United States and it’s the governments responsibility to make sure they’re taken care of,” said Houle.

As retired Marine Sergeant Major, John Holmes recalls service members are no stranger to vaccinations, “Through my career as a marine, they told us, “You need to have this inoculation” for instance prior to going to Vietnam we had all kinds of shots that we had to take.”

Shots could be required for service members before next month, Pentagon leaders have said if the shot receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise, the mandate could come sooner than mid September.

