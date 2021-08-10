Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch tonight

WALLOPS ISLAND, V.A. (WITN) - Depending on where you are in Eastern Carolina, you might be treated to the sight of a rocket launch this evening.

A resupply rocket full of 8,200 pounds of cargo will be taking flight from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to the International Space Station at 5:56 p.m. weather permitting.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared the above map on its Facebook page to help folks identify when they should be able to catch a glimpse of the Northrop Gruman CRS-16 rocket.

WITN’s First Alert meteorologists say that the time of day for the launch coupled with some partly cloudy conditions could make it difficult to spot, but there’s certainly no harm in trying!

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.