North Carolina Senate reviews bill that would end sheriffs gun permits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Republicans are pressing ahead with legislation that would repeal the state’s century-old practice of requiring residents to obtain a permit from the local sheriff before buying a handgun.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Tuesday to recommend the measure, which passed the House three months ago. The bill has the backing of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which for years opposed eliminating the permit requirement.

The association considers the process duplicative now that licensed gun dealers require national background checks.

Senate Democrats on the committee say the measure would take away a tool for sheriffs to prevent violence and deaths.

