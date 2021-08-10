Advertisement

North Carolina Senate reviews bill that would end sheriffs gun permits

gun permits
gun permits
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Republicans are pressing ahead with legislation that would repeal the state’s century-old practice of requiring residents to obtain a permit from the local sheriff before buying a handgun.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Tuesday to recommend the measure, which passed the House three months ago. The bill has the backing of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which for years opposed eliminating the permit requirement.

The association considers the process duplicative now that licensed gun dealers require national background checks.

Senate Democrats on the committee say the measure would take away a tool for sheriffs to prevent violence and deaths.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County road closed after dump truck flips over
State reports +11,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, hospitalizations continue multi-week climb
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Rocky Mount crash
Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash

Latest News

Madison Gibson
Runaway Beaufort County teen found in Pitt County
How to keep mosquitoes at bay
Pender County horse dies from Eastern equine encephalitis
State’s $100 reward offer ignites vaccine interest
Rescheduled National Night Out celebrations happening tonight