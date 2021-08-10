Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County road closed after dump truck flips over
State reports +11,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, hospitalizations continue multi-week climb
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Rocky Mount crash
Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash

Latest News

Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy; Tracking Potential Cyclone #6
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain