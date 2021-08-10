Advertisement

NCEL 08-09-21

NCEL 08-09-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
County, city of Durham order indoor face mask mandate
Pitt County road closed after dump truck flips over
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19

Latest News

NCEL 8/9/21
NCEL 8/9/21
Lenoir County Schools to require masks for first 3 weeks of school
Lenoir County Schools to require masks for first 3 weeks of school
Lenoir Schools require masks while indoors and on buses.
Lenoir County Schools to require masks for first 3 weeks of school
ECU requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
ECU plans COVID precautions, looks out for fake vaccination cards ahead of semester