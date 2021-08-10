Military pin to be added to New Bern Police uniforms to honor, aid veterans
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has announced a change to department uniforms in honor of veterans.
Sworn officers already wear an American flag pin below their badge, but now veterans will have the chance to wear a pin with the flag from the military branch in which they served.
The pin will also be offered to non-sworn staff who are veterans.
Department employees were asked about the idea in June, and Police Chief Patrick Gallagher says the response showed “tremendous support.”
In 2018, the police department created a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) to help provide better support for those suffering a mental health crisis. The department says many of those crises in the New Bern area are military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or other issues as a result of war and service around the world.
The department says, similar to the CIT pins worn, the new veteran pins are designed to help a veteran in crisis connect with a fellow veteran.
The service pin will be worn on every class A uniform for those who choose to wear it.
