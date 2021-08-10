Advertisement

Lt. governor’s lawyer charged with resisting officers

Brian LiVecchi
Brian LiVecchi(Wake County jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WITN) - The in-house attorney for North Carolina’s lieutenant governor was arrested and charged with resisting or obstructing state Alcohol Law Enforcement officers.

News outlets report that Brian LiVecchi, general counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s office, was arrested Friday at The BrickHouse Bar & Grill in Fuquay-Varina.

ALE spokeswoman Erin Bean says agents conducted a surprise inspection after complaints that ``grossly intoxicated’' people regularly left the restaurant and LiVecchi ``interjected himself.’’

She says he was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer when he wouldn’t stop interfering.

The restaurant’s owner says LiVecchi is her attorney and he was advising her not to answer questions.

LeVecchi says the matter wasn’t related to any state government function.

