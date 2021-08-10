Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy; Tracking Potential Cyclone #6

Forecast Discussion: An area of high pressure will set up camp over the southeast this week, keeping skies mostly sunny and proving an welcome, needed stretch of rain free days. Rain chances will hover around a measly 10 to 20% each day this week. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the upper 80s to near 90. Temperatures will continue to creep higher through the end of the week. An increase in humidity on Wednesday will make Thursday and Friday’s low 90s feel more like 100°. A better chance of widespread thundershowers will arrive late in the weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 has formed over the central Antilles. This will likely become our next named tropical storm late Tuesday, which will be called “Fred”. It will likely be an issue for southern Florida this weekend.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 91°. Heat Index: 100°. Wind S 5. Rain chance: 10%.

Wednesday

Staying hot an muggy, with a high of 91°. Heat Index: 100°. Wind SW 7. Rain chance: 10%.