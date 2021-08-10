ICU admissions hit largest single-day jump of pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say North Carolina saw the largest single-day jump in hospital ICU admissions since the beginning of the pandemic. This as hospitalizations among those 20-49 years old are at an all-time high.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported that ICU admissions related to COVID-19 jumped to 557 on Monday, up from 502 the day before.

Overall, 2,179 people were hospitalized with the virus, with 272 new admissions in the past 24 hours.

DHHS said from August 3rd to August 9th, there were 547 people between 20 and 49 admitted to hospitals in the state with the virus.

“These high-levels of COVID-related admissions jeopardize the ability of our hospitals to provide needed care in our communities,” said Kody Kinsley, Chief Deputy Secretary for Health at NCDHHS. “The vast majority of our COVID-19 hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people. This underscores the need for everyone to be vaccinated against the virus and use preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The number of cases across the state continues to jump, DHHS says.

During the last seven days, there were 31,036 new cases compared to 19,911 for the previous seven-day period, a 56% increase.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.