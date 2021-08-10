Advertisement

Home destroyed, dogs die in Washington County house fire

Washington-Tyrrell County EMS posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page.
Washington-Tyrrell County EMS posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page.(Washington-Tyrrell County EMS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a man came home from a day on the water to find that his house burned down.

Washington- Tyrrell County EMS posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page. It shows most of the home burnt to rubble.

This gentleman came in off the water to find what remained of his home, belongings and his prized bear dogs. Keep him in...

Posted by Washington - Tyrrell County EMS on Monday, August 9, 2021

The homeowner reportedly works for Keller Fishing Supply Company. They say some of his hunting dogs did not make it out alive.

Today, one of our own lost his home; his belongings; some of his prized hunting dogs to a fire! In the days to come;...

Posted by Keller Fishing Supply Co on Monday, August 9, 2021

The fire happened on Monday, but first responders did not give an exact location in the county. We are still working to figure out how this fire started.

