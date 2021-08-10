Home destroyed, dogs die in Washington County house fire
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a man came home from a day on the water to find that his house burned down.
Washington- Tyrrell County EMS posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page. It shows most of the home burnt to rubble.
The homeowner reportedly works for Keller Fishing Supply Company. They say some of his hunting dogs did not make it out alive.
The fire happened on Monday, but first responders did not give an exact location in the county. We are still working to figure out how this fire started.
