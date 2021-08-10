Advertisement

HARD MTN DEW expected to hit shelves in 2022

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN...
With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.(Hand-out | The Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (Gray News ) – Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo are teaming up to create a new alcoholic beverage – HARD MTN DEW.

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

Both companies have pushed boundaries in an effort to anticipate what consumers want, according to a news release.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

You can expect to find HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County road closed after dump truck flips over
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
State reports +11,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, hospitalizations continue multi-week climb
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Rocky Mount crash
Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy; Tracking Potential Cyclone #6
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill
Map showing line of sight of Wallops Island rocket launch scheduled for Tuesday night.
Parts of Eastern Carolina could see Virginia rocket launch tonight
Florida coach who barely survived COVID wants to make sure others don't go through what he did.
Teacher survives COVID-19 after 72-day hospital stay, tells people ‘get vaccinated’
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19