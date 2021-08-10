Advertisement

ECU’s newest student apartment complex opens today

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU students will soon have more options on where to live.

The Jolly Roger student apartments will officially open at 11:30 Tuesday morning. The complex is located at Charles Boulevard at 14th Street near ECU’s campus and athletic district.

The new building has 294 units, seven stories and a rooftop pool. There are one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and a secured-access resident parking deck.

The Jolly Roger’s website shows prices at the complex range from around $800-$1,300.

Students will begin moving in on Thursday.

