ECU’s newest student apartment complex opens today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU students will soon have more options on where to live.

The Jolly Roger student apartments will officially open at 11:30 Tuesday morning. The complex is located at Charles Boulevard at 14th Street near ECU’s campus and athletic district.

The new building has 294 units, seven stories and a rooftop pool. There are one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and a secured-access resident parking deck.

The Jolly Roger’s website shows prices at the complex range from around $800-$1,300.

Students will begin moving in on Thursday.

