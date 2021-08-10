ECU Libraries looking to collect stories, experiences of pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Libraries is looking to collect your stories and experiences during the pandemic.

The ECU Libraries’ COVID-19 Collection Drive shares stories from as many different people from all walks of life so future generations will have a fuller picture of how the pandemic impacted the Eastern North Carolina community. The submissions can be journal entries, photographs, poetry, audio or video recordings, stories, artwork, and screenshots of social media posts of the events of the last year or a creative piece of artwork.

Archivist Alston Cobourn says everyone’s story is important. On WITN News at Sunrise, she showcased two submissions by children that detail their experience living through the pandemic. One highlighted missed sports practices while the other was titled the “Toilet Paper Comics.”

You can drop off your submissions from 12-1 p.m. from August 9-14 in the Joyner Library lobby on ECU’s main campus or at Joyner Library and the Laupus Health Sciences Library by appointment. You can also submit your piece online. They will be collecting submissions indefinitely.

