Deputies searching for runaway Beaufort County teen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a teenager they believe to be a runaway.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Madison Gibson.
Investigators said Gibson was discovered missing by her parents around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s believed she left her home on Mill Hole Road in a 2020 white Nissan Sentra with N.C. tag HJA-5251.
Deputies said she’s headed to Greenville or Columbia in Tyrrell County.
Give the sheriff’s office a call at 252-946-7111 if you have information.
