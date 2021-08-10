Clinic gives some with criminal background a chance to clear their name

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Area residents will soon have a chance to wipe their criminal records clean in an upcoming clinic in Onslow County.

The expungement clinic will provide people with misdemanors and even low level felony charges to get it removed from their records. District Attorney Ernie Lee says that charges can keep people from finding jobs, and even housing.

Lee says a clean record could provide a second chance, ”Most people do not know the laws on expungements and I want to let people know it does exist. I hope this clinic is the first step to educated people while giving people a second chance.”

The expungement clinic is free but you do have to sign up to be considered for it, you can fill out an application here, https://shepherdsofthecommunity.org/expungement-assistance.

The clinic will take place on October 22nd.

