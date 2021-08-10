Advertisement

Carteret Health Care reinstates hospital visitor restrictions

By Stacia Strong
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A surging number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has prompted Carteret Health Care in Morehead City to reinstate their visitor restrictions.

Hospital officials say beginning Wednesday, inpatients at the hospital will only be allowed to have 2 designated adult visitors that are 18 years old and up for the entire duration of their stay. For Emergency Room patients, they will not be able to have visitors until they are given a bed in the hospital.

No visitors will be allowed within the gift shop, cafeteria, or at the Java stop. The hospital says masks, wellness screenings, and social distancing will continue to be enforced.

Visitation hours are form 8:00am to 8:00pm, visitors must check in and out from the main lobby. To see a full list of restrictions you can visit the Carteret Health Care website, https://www.carterethealth.org/patient-resources/coronavirus-covid-19-resources/

