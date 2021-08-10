Body of missing man found in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found this morning in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro police say they resumed their canvass of Walter Johnson’s neighborhood and found his body in a ditch in the 800 block of North Center Street.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for the 71-year-old man who was last seen a couple of blocks away on Swan Street.

Police say Johnson’s body has been taken to the morgue where an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

