Bill to raise North Carolina riot penalties clears Senate committee

Police stand by as a garbage can burns in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the...
Police stand by as a garbage can burns in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the second day of protests in the North Carolina capital following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd while in police custody. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)(Allen G. Breed | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina Senate committee has voted to advance a measure that would impose tougher penalties on those who engage in violent protests.

House Speaker Tim Moore said his plan will better protect businesses and law enforcement from violence and property damage similar to what he saw take place in Raleigh last year after the death of George Floyd.

Some Democrats worry the bill will have a chilling effect by making people less willing to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly.

Moore’s bill was approved by the House earlier this year. It next heads to another Senate committee.

