Atlantic Beach National Night Out happening tonight
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Another police department will be holding its National Night Out after rain pushed it from this past weekend.
Atlantic Beach Police will be holding the annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Atlantic Beach Town Park.
The community networking event will feature bounce houses, raffle prizes, a dunking booth, free food, touch-a-truck, and a Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium interactive area.
Parking and restrooms will be available.
