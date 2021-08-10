Advertisement

Atlantic Beach National Night Out happening tonight

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Another police department will be holding its National Night Out after rain pushed it from this past weekend.

Atlantic Beach Police will be holding the annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Atlantic Beach Town Park.

The community networking event will feature bounce houses, raffle prizes, a dunking booth, free food, touch-a-truck, and a Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium interactive area.

Parking and restrooms will be available.

