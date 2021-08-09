State reports +11,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, hospitalizations continue multi-week climb

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina saw over 11,000 cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend.

N.C. DHHS reported 5,046 cases on Saturday followed by 6,892 cases on Sunday. On Monday, the state reported another 3,863 cases.

The last time the state saw over 6,800 cases in a single day was all the way back on January 21st.

Hospitalizations continue their multi-week march upward as well with 1,946 people receiving care for COVID-19.

There have been 1,086,938 cases logged of COVID-19 and 13,759 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

