Advertisement

Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unveiled a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs, setting up an autumn battle over President Joe Biden’s domestic policy ambitions.

The measure lays the groundwork for legislation later this year that over a decade would pour mountains of federal resources into their top priorities. Included would be more money for health care, education, family services and environmental programs and tax breaks for families, with much of it paid for with tax increases on the rich and corporations.

The budget’s introduction marks the start of a long legislative trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result this fall in a progressive reshaping of government. To succeed, they’ll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition and find the sweet spot between the demands of their own often antagonist progressive and moderate factions.

“At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st Century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter to his colleagues that unveiled the plan.

The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free community college; extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers; and establishing paid family and sick leave.

Medicare coverage would be expanded to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits. Spending would increase for housing, home health care and job training, and new resources would go to efforts encouraging a faster transition to clean energy.

To pay for the plans, taxes would be raised on wealthy people and large corporations, without any increases on people earning under $400,000 a year, a key Biden campaign pledge. The budget also calls for reducing the prices the federal government pays for pharmaceuticals it buys for Medicare recipients, a long-time goal of Democrats who want the government to be allowed to negotiate those prices.

The budget also calls for giving legal status to millions of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, and — in a step aimed at winning support from moderate Democrats — spending money to strengthen border security.

Democrats are expected to approve the resolution over unanimous Republican opposition. Passage of the budget is crucial because it would allow a subsequent bill — actually enacting Democrats’ 10-year, $3.5 trillion plan for spending and tax changes — to pass the Senate by a simple majority.

Without that protection, the follow-up measure would fall prey to a GOP filibuster, delaying tactics that require 60 votes to end. Even so, it’s expected to take Democrats well into the fall to complete their $3.5 trillion package as rival progressives and moderates jostle over which of their priorities will survive.

Senate debate on the budget resolution will begin as soon as the chamber approves a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package, which is expected soon.

In contrast to that compromise, though, Republicans are solidly against Democrats’ $3.5 trillion plan. They see the fight as a politically fertile one in the runup to next year’s elections for House and Senate control, and are planning to force votes on amendments on issues like immigration, crime and inflation that they think will play to their benefit during next year’s campaigns.

Democrats’ $3.5 trillion fiscal outline “will thrust the Senate into an ultra-partisan showdown over the staggering, reckless taxing and spending spree” they want, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week.

With his eyes clearly on the November 2022 voting, McConnell said Schumer is making Democrats vote on “nothing less than Chairman Sanders’ dream shopping list. Every American family will know exactly where their senator stands.”

That’s a reference to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who chairs the Budget Committee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County, city of Durham order indoor face mask mandate
Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health

Latest News

This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
A judge gave Brandon Rutherford the choice of getting the COVID-19 vaccine or violating his...
Judge gives man ultimatum: Get COVID vaccine or violate probation