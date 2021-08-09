Advertisement

Republican announces run for Beaufort County sheriff

Scott Hammonds
Scott Hammonds(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired state trooper wants to be the next sheriff of Beaufort County.

Republican Scott Hammonds says that he will be running in next year’s election for the seat currently held by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.

In addition to the Highway Patrol, Hammonds said he also served in the National Guard.

Hammonds said that he’s lived in Beaufort County for 45 years and believes that he has the right leadership skills needed to bridge trust from the community to the office of the sheriff.

“One of my first things to accomplish would be transparency and the open door. Allowing the resident to know that they can trust in and come to the office, form a complaint, and know that it’s going to be followed up with dignity and respect,” Hammonds told WITN.

You can read more about Hammonds on his campaign page.

Corey Rogerson, a former deputy, recently announced his run for office as a Democrat.

Campaign signs have been seen around the county for Sheriff Coleman and candidate Petre Franks.

