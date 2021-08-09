Advertisement

Re-scheduled National Night Out in Kinston happening today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A rescheduled National Night Out is happening Monday night.

The Kinston Police Department is hosting National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. at Pearson Park. The event was rescheduled from last week because of the rain.

***UPDATE*** National Night Out has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. It will now be held on August 9, 2021...

Posted by Kinston Police Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

the goal of the event is to improve community-police relations throughout the city to make neighborhoods a more caring and safer place to live.

