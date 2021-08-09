Re-scheduled National Night Out in Kinston happening today
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A rescheduled National Night Out is happening Monday night.
The Kinston Police Department is hosting National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. at Pearson Park. The event was rescheduled from last week because of the rain.
the goal of the event is to improve community-police relations throughout the city to make neighborhoods a more caring and safer place to live.
