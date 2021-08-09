Advertisement

Pitt County road closed after crash

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County road is closed in both directions following a car crash.

The Department of Transportation says NC-222 near Seven Pines Road is closed. The crash happened just before 8:30 am. and the road is expected to reopen by 11:30 a.m.

WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

