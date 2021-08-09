Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Reporting visibility - how far can you see?

The National Weather Service has a maximum visibility
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On a clear day you can see forever, well, not really forever. During fog, precipitation, and smoke events, visibility is reduced and can make travel difficult and sometimes dangerous. The National Weather Service reports visibility from their stations throughout the United States. So, on a clear, dry day, how far can you see? This is topic of Phillip’s Weather Trivia today.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 9(WITN)

Most locations do not have mountain ranges or other high objects to focus on in the distance, so think of your answer in terms of using typical objects like houses or basic buildings or forests to estimate distances. One hint, the Earth is not flat. This will play a part in the answer. Take a guess and check out the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 9(WITN)

The answer is 10 miles. 10 mile visibility is considered maximum visibility by the National Weather Service. While some can see mountains and other high objects farther away, basic objects on the horizon get lost beyond 10 miles, mainly because the curvature of the Earth drops them below the horizon. Boats which are more than 10 miles off the coast cannot see the shore unless the shore has mountains or tall buildings. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash
County, city of Durham order indoor face mask mandate
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonable summer heat this week
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy, but no rain this week
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking next rounds of rain
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend storms