Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Reporting visibility - how far can you see?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On a clear day you can see forever, well, not really forever. During fog, precipitation, and smoke events, visibility is reduced and can make travel difficult and sometimes dangerous. The National Weather Service reports visibility from their stations throughout the United States. So, on a clear, dry day, how far can you see? This is topic of Phillip’s Weather Trivia today.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 9 (WITN)

Most locations do not have mountain ranges or other high objects to focus on in the distance, so think of your answer in terms of using typical objects like houses or basic buildings or forests to estimate distances. One hint, the Earth is not flat. This will play a part in the answer. Take a guess and check out the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 9 (WITN)

The answer is 10 miles. 10 mile visibility is considered maximum visibility by the National Weather Service. While some can see mountains and other high objects farther away, basic objects on the horizon get lost beyond 10 miles, mainly because the curvature of the Earth drops them below the horizon. Boats which are more than 10 miles off the coast cannot see the shore unless the shore has mountains or tall buildings. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.