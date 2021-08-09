Advertisement

NC officials: Gov’t surplus became even larger than planned

(WITN-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s tax windfall for the last fiscal year turned out even larger than the bonanza that state government economists predicted would arrive.

The Office of State Budget and Management reports that the state collected $29.7 billion in revenues during the year that ended June 30. That’s $190 million more than the consensus forecast reached in mid-June with General Assembly analysts.

That June forecast had already bumped up the anticipated collections by a massive $1.9 billion. That massive jump was attributed to a resurgent post-pandemic economy.

This all means means North Carolina took in 24% more revenues compared to the year before.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19
North Carolina county, city order indoor face mask mandate
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies to greet us Monday
Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies to greet us Monday
Festival in Windsor to raise money for scholarships
BACA Seafood & Music Street Festival event returns in-person
Bertie County holds festival to raise money for college scholarships
Bertie County holds festival to raise money for college scholarships
Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.