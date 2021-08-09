NC Climatologist says latest climate report signals a call to action

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An alarming report from the United Nations panel on Climate Change came out Monday, outlining the latest information on global warming.

In regard to the report, State Climatologist Dr. Kathie Dello said “This is a call to action; this is the last such report that we can put out like this because we don’t have another eight years.”

The report consists of 3,000 plus pages, Dello explains she was shocked by some of the key elements “That we can absolutely attribute human activity to some of the extreme events we’re seeing like the pacific northwest heat wave and floods and droughts and that we’re going to hit that 1.5-degree Celsius target that we set in the next few decades.”

In 2015, world leaders agreed in the Paris Climate Accord they would try to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above levels in the late 19th century. All five scenarios outlined in the report shows the world will exceed the warming mark in the 2030′s or before.

“Maybe we’ll pass that 1.5 Celsius degree target, but how do we stay away from two, three four degrees,” Dello said.

Experts like UNC Marine and Environmental Science Professor, Dr. Hans Paerl warns with higher temperatures comes worse conditions all around, “We’ll see more probably and we’ll see wetter hurricanes ones that produce more rain.”

While the world can recover from some of these impacts, Dello said greenhouse emissions must be cut to better the situation.

“I would say don’t give up hope but take these warnings quite seriously,” said Dello.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.