Motorcyclist killed in Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking anyone in the area of a deadly motorcycle crash to check surveillance cameras for any video of the accident

Rocky Mount police said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Russell Street.

Their investigation shows the cyclist lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from the bike. The man, who police have yet to identify, died at the scene.

The department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause and ask anyone with video footage, doorbell cameras, or home surveillance cameras in the area to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

