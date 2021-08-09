Marine Corps veteran announced as new Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A new Community Superintendent has been announced for one Eastern Carolina Marine base.

Marine Corps veteran Ryan Smith will leave his position as an elementary school principal in South Carolina to take on the role at Camp Lejeune.

“Ryan Smith’s collaborative leadership approach will benefit the Camp Lejeune community. Mr. Smith has proven to be an effective and compassionate leader both in the Marine Corps and as an educator in DoDEA. He is passionate about serving military-connected kids. As a former Marine, Ryan understands the Marine culture. He and his wife are committed to the service of the DODEA Camp Lejeune Community.”

During his time as a Marine, Smith served as a nuclear biological chemical defense specialist for six years. After he was honorably discharged, he received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport, and also met his wife of 10 years. Smith and his wife Tracy have three sons.

Smith began teaching at the Harriet Tubman Charter School in New York City, as a physical education and health teacher. During that time, he received his master’s degree from Canisius College in athletic administration. Smith also received a degree in education leadership from Liberty University.

In 2012, he served military families at the elementary and middle school at Maxwell Air Force Base.

While there, Smith helped to start the middle school athletics program. From there, he served as the interim assistant principal at Fort Rucker Elementary School and Primary School, then assistant principal at Mahaffey Middle School, before taking on the principal position at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School.

Smith is expected to begin his community superintendent duties in September.

