Marine Corps veteran announced as new Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent

Ryan Smith, Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent
Ryan Smith, Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent(Department of Defense Education Activity)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A new Community Superintendent has been announced for one Eastern Carolina Marine base.

Marine Corps veteran Ryan Smith will leave his position as an elementary school principal in South Carolina to take on the role at Camp Lejeune.

During his time as a Marine, Smith served as a nuclear biological chemical defense specialist for six years. After he was honorably discharged, he received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport, and also met his wife of 10 years. Smith and his wife Tracy have three sons.

Smith began teaching at the Harriet Tubman Charter School in New York City, as a physical education and health teacher. During that time, he received his master’s degree from Canisius College in athletic administration. Smith also received a degree in education leadership from Liberty University.

In 2012, he served military families at the elementary and middle school at Maxwell Air Force Base.

While there, Smith helped to start the middle school athletics program. From there, he served as the interim assistant principal at Fort Rucker Elementary School and Primary School, then assistant principal at Mahaffey Middle School, before taking on the principal position at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School.

Smith is expected to begin his community superintendent duties in September.

