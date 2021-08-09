Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy, but rain free this week

Forecast Discussion: An area of high pressure will set up camp over the southeast this week, keeping skies mostly sunny and proving an welcome, needed stretch of rain free days. A stray afternoon storm will be possible each day due to the heat and humidity that will be present over the area, however rain chances will hover around a measly 20% or less each day. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach into the upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to creep higher through the end of the week. An increase in humidity on Wednesday will make Thursday and Friday’s low 90s feel more like 100°. A better chance of widespread rain will arrive on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89°. Heat index: 97°. Wind: W 5. Rain chance: 10%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 90°. Heat Index: 98°. Wind S 5. Rain chance: 10%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 91°. Heat Index: 99°. Wind SW 7. Rain chance: 10%.