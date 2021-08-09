Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy, but rain free this week

Highs will reach the low 90s by late week
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: An area of high pressure will set up camp over the southeast this week, keeping skies mostly sunny and proving an welcome, needed stretch of rain free days. A stray afternoon storm will be possible each day due to the heat and humidity that will be present over the area, however rain chances will hover around a measly 20% or less each day. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach into the upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to creep higher through the end of the week. An increase in humidity on Wednesday will make Thursday and Friday’s low 90s feel more like 100°. A better chance of widespread rain will arrive on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89°. Heat index: 97°. Wind: W 5. Rain chance: 10%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 90°. Heat Index: 98°. Wind S 5. Rain chance: 10%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 91°. Heat Index: 99°. Wind SW 7. Rain chance: 10%.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

County, city of Durham order indoor face mask mandate
Antonio Clark, of Rocky Mount, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting.
Man arrested after 1 found fatally shot after single-car crash
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy, but no rain this week
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking next rounds of rain
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend storms
Potential Rainfall through Wednesday
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Flash Flood Watch Tuesday through Thursdsay