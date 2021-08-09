Advertisement

House budget proposal expected to clear chamber this week

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - State House Republicans are ready this week to advance its two-year state government spending proposal.

The House Finance Committee scheduled a meeting Monday to examine the tax portions of the budget proposal that chamber members have been working on for several weeks.

The full House could finish voting on the measure by Thursday. The Senate approved its version of the budget back in June. House and Senate Republicans ultimately will have to negotiate a final spending plan.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has his own priorities that he’d like to see in whatever proposal ultimately reaches his desk.

