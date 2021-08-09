Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce names interim president

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has named a new interim president.

Trent McGee, the director of marketing and communications for the chamber, will take over the job while still holding on to his current position.

McGee began his career with the chamber as its director of public policy in 2010 and is entering his twelfth year with the organization.

“With more than 11 years of employment with the Chamber, Trent has the support of the staff, leadership and our community. He also has great institutional knowledge and the desire to improve the work of the Chamber as we meet the needs of our members and community. Most importantly, Trent is a companion of the members of our Chamber’s Board of Directors and a champion of the Greenville-Pitt County community.”

McGee takes over the position after former president Kate Teel stepped down for a new job in June.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.