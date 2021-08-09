Advertisement

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce names interim president

Trent McGee was promoted to Interim President of Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Trent McGee was promoted to Interim President of Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.(Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has named a new interim president.

Trent McGee, the director of marketing and communications for the chamber, will take over the job while still holding on to his current position.

McGee began his career with the chamber as its director of public policy in 2010 and is entering his twelfth year with the organization.

McGee takes over the position after former president Kate Teel stepped down for a new job in June.

