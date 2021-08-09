Advertisement

Family, friends pay respects to Sheriff Danny Heath

Sheriff Danny Heath Service on Sunday.
Sheriff Danny Heath Service on Sunday.(Jones County NC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2021
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family, friends and the public gathered in Jones County on Sunday to pay respects to late Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath.

The celebration of life started with a procession at 1 p.m. from Comfort Fire Department to Jones County Civic Center in Trenton, where a service and visitation followed.

Sheriff Danny Heath's processional from his home to the Jones County Civic Center passes by the Brock Mill Pond. His...

Posted by Jones County NC on Sunday, August 8, 2021

“Danny was relentless and stood in fortitude, displaying strength of mind that enabled a person to encounter danger, their pain, and face adversity with unapologetic courage,” pastor Steve Pridgen said.

Heath, 52, died Monday at his home and county officials have not said how he died.

