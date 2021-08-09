ECU plans COVID precautions, looks out for fake vaccination cards ahead of semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are just two weeks until the first day of the fall semester at East Carolina University, and now ECU officials say they are preparing to not only address the threat of COVID-19 but also the possibility of fake vaccination cards.

In terms of precautions, ECU reported all employees and most students must be either vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 this semester.

“I think we’ve learned a lot about the virus,” said ECU Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers.

“The way it moves, the way it shapes...and I think we’ve put the right precautions in place to bring students back and faculty and staff back in a very safe way...”

“I am absolutely 100% on board with those actions,” added Dr. Purificación Martínez, the chair of the Faculty Senate at ECU.

Although she is part of the UNC Faculty Assembly that sent the UNC System and ECU leadership recommendations to mandate the vaccine on campus, she said that a mandate will not be happening here at this point.

The chancellor also acknowledged that the threat of fake vaccination cards is something they have to pay attention to.

“You always have to be careful for any type of falsification of identification in that kind of way,”said Dr. Rogers.

“We want to make sure we create as many opportunities to ensure that everything is straightforward and above board, especially when it’s such a serious issue like the vaccination.”

ECU has not yet reported how many students and employees are vaccinated and how that compares to other schools.

