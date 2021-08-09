Advertisement

Bertie County mandates masks inside county buildings

Bertie County Courthouse
Bertie County Courthouse(NC Courts)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county says you must wear a mask inside county buildings again.

Bertie County announced the mask mandate for county-owned buildings on Monday.

Like many counties across the state, Bertie County now has a substantial level of community transmission for COVID-19. The county has 195 cases per 100,000 residents, according to state statistics, while 46% of the population has received at least one vaccine shot.

Bertie County says curbside service is available for those who do not want to wear a mask.

