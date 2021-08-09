Bertie County mandates masks inside county buildings
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county says you must wear a mask inside county buildings again.
Bertie County announced the mask mandate for county-owned buildings on Monday.
Like many counties across the state, Bertie County now has a substantial level of community transmission for COVID-19. The county has 195 cases per 100,000 residents, according to state statistics, while 46% of the population has received at least one vaccine shot.
Bertie County says curbside service is available for those who do not want to wear a mask.
