Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel team removed from Little League tournament due to COVID-19
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
From June to August 2021, NC COVID-19 dashboard shows an uptick in cases.
Health officials discuss latest COVID-19 data trends in Pitt County
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms exit around sunrise Sunday
Wayne County teen killed in lawnmowing accident

Latest News

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Comic Con returns after being canceled last year.
Comic Con returns after being canceled due to COVID-19
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms exit around sunrise Sunday