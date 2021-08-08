Sheriff Danny Heath processional and Celebration of Life set for Sunday

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Celebration of Life will be held for Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath Sunday.

A processional will start at 1:00 p.m. from Comfort Fire Department to the Jones County Civic Center. According to the Jones County NC Facebook page, the public is welcome to come and show their support along the route.

Following the processional, a formal Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Jones County Civic Center.

A visitation will follow the service.

Officials are also asking everyone attending the processional to stay on the shoulder of the roadway as a safety precaution.

The county said they will also have a livestream of the processional and Celebration of Life.

The Harry Brown Gym at Jones Senior High School will be open for people to livestream view the procession and service.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.